Police Report - 11/25/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Philicia Lataryn Batton, 27, East Main St. – Giving false name, address or date of birth to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Geoffrey Dean Collins, 57 Odom Road, Metter – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession of drug related objects.

Amorette Nicole Dunham, 44, Brooklyn Home, Brunswick – Criminal damage to property second degree.

Charles Elijah Gillis, 41, Boiling Springs Road, Soperton – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Rayon Lamont Gray, 32, Ambassador Wat, Gwinnett – Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants drugs without consent, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Christopher Everett Strickland, 32, Lane Church Road, Brooklet – Aggravated assault, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, reckless conduct, simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Harley Rockelle Strickland, 32, Wolfpen Lane – Simple battery/family violence.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Javontae Zuiton Lee, 28, Lanier Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, no insurance, suspended registration, possession of marijuana less than one oz., holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Nov. 17-23)

Portal – 16 medical response calls; two fire alarms; two structure fires; three brush/grass fires; one miscellaneous fire call; one accident with injuries; one hang up.

Register – Eight medical response calls; two structure fires; one brush/grass fire; one medical call.

Nevils – Three medical response calls; one fire alarm; one accident with injuries; one rescue call; one structure fire; one vehicle fire.

Bay – Five medical response calls; one rescue call; one vehicle fire.

Stilson – Four medical response calls; one accident with injuries.

Brooklet – 22 medical response calls; two rescue calls; one fire alarm; one medical call; one rescue call; three structure fires; two vehicle fires.

Leefield – Four medical response calls; one accident with injuries.

Clito – Six medical response calls; one structure fire.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Tuesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Tuesday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Tuesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 20 calls Tuesday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and 31 medical calls Tuesday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Tuesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 29 calls Tuesday.

Air Transport – One call Tuesday.

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Tuesday.

Willingway Hospital – One call Tuesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy