Police Report - 10/7/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jamilya Nicole Dyshanek Atkins, 22, Sylvania – DUI combination 1-3.

Zayne Monroe Coz, 21, Hinesville – Three counts theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Johnthan Masques Johnson, 35, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Roland Lane, 36, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Tara Michelle Lanier, 39, Statesboro – DUI less safe drugs, expired registration, failure to maintain lane, tire requirements.

Angela Michele Larsen, 54, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance, sus pended registration.

Curtis Allen Maye, 56, Statesboro – Loitering or prowling.

Rachel Louise Melancon, 36, Sylvania – Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, driver to exercise due care.

Levi Matthew Minton, 24, Hinesville – Conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor.

Markel J’Quan Newkirk, 27 – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Tyler Nicholas Thompson, 22, Millen – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Timothy Aaron Zahner, 36, Register – Cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, battery/family violence first offense.

Statesboro Police Department

Dylan Spencer Dyches, 36, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, theft by taking/misdemeanor, theft by deception/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

Victore Gerardo-Sanchez, 26, Statesboro – Simple assault, criminal trespass damage to property.

David Scott Jones, 31, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tag lights required.

Dejuan Marquez Rich, 41, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane, lighted headlights, other lights required.

Wiley Cole Shipman, 59, Statesboro Possession with intent of cocaine.

Tina Letrell Vistoria, 41, Statesboro – Wanted person.

Christopher Dwayne Williams, 55, Statesboro – Criminal trespass/family violence, simple battery.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Rosendo De Jesus Bautista, 23, Metter – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Alexis Devina Espinosa, 19, Ludowici – DUI combination 1-3, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, no license on person, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, purchasing, possession of alcohol by person under 21.

Lee Arthur Hunter, 28, Sylvania – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Nicamerauhn Jeremiah Johnson, 24, Statesboro – Theft by conversion/felony.

Trevor Mason Kell, 24, Pooler – DUI less safe alcohol, reckless driving.

Carlos Guevara Moreno, 39, Claxton – DUI les safe alcohol, three counts DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor.

Al Smith Perkins, 53, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, two counts child support lockup order.

Jaylin Isaiah Roberson, 23, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, windshield/window/wiper requirements, no insurance, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Stephen Matthew Shumate, 27, Brooklet – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Victor James Simmons, 34, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane.

Brian Chandler Sorrell, 28, Gray – DUI under 21, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Fred Leiw Sweeney, 20, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.

Jayla Armani Thomas, 23, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, tag lights required.

Travis Antonio Wilkerson, 54, Portal – DUI les safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Friday; 39 calls Saturday; 21 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Friday; 44 calls Saturday; 32 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 28 calls Friday; 35 calls Saturday; 25 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday.

Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; five calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls and 31 medical calls Friday; four accident calls, one rescue call and 30 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and 24 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; one accident call and nine medical calls Saturday; one accident call and nine medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — 10 medical calls Friday; one accident call, six first responder calls six medical calls Saturday; one accident call and 11 medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 21 calls Friday; 33 calls Saturday; 27 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Saturday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Georgia Power — One call Saturday.

Tattnall County 911 — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

Other agencies — Seven calls Friday; 17 calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy