Police Report - 10/24/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Cynthia Kay Brown, 57, Bloomingdale – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/felony.

Gary Len Cooper, 47, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Jamara Monte Flannel, 23, Rincon – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Christina Lorraine Jimenez, 50, Brooklet – Possession of methamphetamine.

Whitney Kashara Key, 29, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Terrick Maria Lorenza Lott, 25, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Cheri Kersey Morris, 52, Swainsboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Matthew Lee Owensby, 35, Statesboro – Harassing communications.

Nykeria Wendasiah Walker, 22, Girard – Identity theft when using/possessing identifying info/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Eric Orlando Brown, 42, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, theft by taking/misdemeanor, criminal trespass damage to property.

Shaquianna Tishae Hodges, 31, Statesboro – Reckless conduct.

Stephen Nicholas Holloway, 37, Statesboro – Simple battery, simple battery/family violence.

Taven Alyala Johnson, 22, Statesboro – Simple assault/family violence.

Marquwell Deontae Mikell, 32, Statesboro – Reckless conduct.

Javon Ali Powell, 22, Millen – Two counts simple battery/family violence, possession of marijuana less than one oz., battery, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Fletcher Smith, 23, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Araiana Janece Ward, 22, Savannah – VGCSA less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Kyle Wesley Murray, 37, Statesboro – Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe drugs.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 32 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Seven calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Seven calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 32 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, one coroner call and 25 medical calls Tuesday; five accident calls, one rescue call and 28 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Two medical calls Tuesday; 15 medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Tuesday; 14 accident calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 36 calls Tuesday; 20 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Other agencies – Eight calls Tuesday; 17 calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy