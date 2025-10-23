Police Report - 10/24/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Cynthia Kay Brown, 57, Bloomingdale – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/felony.
Gary Len Cooper, 47, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.
Jamara Monte Flannel, 23, Rincon – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.
Christina Lorraine Jimenez, 50, Brooklet – Possession of methamphetamine.
Whitney Kashara Key, 29, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.
Terrick Maria Lorenza Lott, 25, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Cheri Kersey Morris, 52, Swainsboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Matthew Lee Owensby, 35, Statesboro – Harassing communications.
Nykeria Wendasiah Walker, 22, Girard – Identity theft when using/possessing identifying info/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Eric Orlando Brown, 42, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, theft by taking/misdemeanor, criminal trespass damage to property.
Shaquianna Tishae Hodges, 31, Statesboro – Reckless conduct.
Stephen Nicholas Holloway, 37, Statesboro – Simple battery, simple battery/family violence.
Taven Alyala Johnson, 22, Statesboro – Simple assault/family violence.
Marquwell Deontae Mikell, 32, Statesboro – Reckless conduct.
Javon Ali Powell, 22, Millen – Two counts simple battery/family violence, possession of marijuana less than one oz., battery, theft by taking/misdemeanor.
Fletcher Smith, 23, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Araiana Janece Ward, 22, Savannah – VGCSA less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Kyle Wesley Murray, 37, Statesboro – Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe drugs.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 32 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Seven calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Seven calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 32 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, one coroner call and 25 medical calls Tuesday; five accident calls, one rescue call and 28 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Two medical calls Tuesday; 15 medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Tuesday; 14 accident calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 36 calls Tuesday; 20 calls Wednesday.
Air Transports – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday.
Other agencies – Eight calls Tuesday; 17 calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy