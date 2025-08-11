Police Report - 11/8/25

One Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Leila Arnecia Brown, 38, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Michael Shawn Roberts, 46 – Parole violation.

Monte Jerrod Seabrooks, 40, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Statesboro Police Department

Steve Raynard Williams, 31, Statesboro – Simple battery against a police officer, disorderly conduct. Pedestrian must walk on sidewalk.

Christopher Charles Jones, 41, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Antonio DeWayne Roan, 29, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Jahlek Naquan Tompkins, 28, Savannah – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Amari Pierre Carney, 20, Cobbtown – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Anthony Jerome Johnson, 54, Wrens – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Elizabeth Ashlyn Murphy, 34, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving without a license.

Myles Lewis Singleton, 20, Bluffton, S.C. – DUI under 21, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Blake Charles Brookman, 22, Brookhaven – Violation of a family violence order.

Jared Paul Hawkins, 19, Guyton – Interference with government property.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(October 27-November 2)

Rural county intake — 19 adult dogs and eight puppies; three adult cats and two kittens.

City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs and two puppies; two adult cats and two kittens.

Adopted —Five adult dogs and six puppies; two adult cats and two kittens.

Rescued — Three adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat.

Reclaimed — One adult dog; one adult cat.

Died at shelter — One adult dog; one adult cat.

Euthanized — Three adult dogs; one adult cat.

Fees collected — $935.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 34 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 34 calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 25 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 29 calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.

Georgia Power – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – 16 calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy