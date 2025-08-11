Police Report - 11/8/25

One Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Leila Arnecia Brown, 38, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Michael Shawn Roberts, 46 – Parole violation.
Monte Jerrod Seabrooks, 40, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.
Statesboro Police Department
Steve Raynard Williams, 31, Statesboro – Simple battery against a police officer, disorderly conduct. Pedestrian must walk on sidewalk.
Christopher Charles Jones, 41, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Antonio DeWayne Roan, 29, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Jahlek Naquan Tompkins, 28, Savannah – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Amari Pierre Carney, 20, Cobbtown – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Anthony Jerome Johnson, 54, Wrens – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Elizabeth Ashlyn Murphy, 34, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving without a license.
Myles Lewis Singleton, 20, Bluffton, S.C. – DUI under 21, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Blake Charles Brookman, 22, Brookhaven – Violation of a family violence order.
Jared Paul Hawkins, 19, Guyton – Interference with government property.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(October 27-November 2)
Rural county intake — 19 adult dogs and eight puppies; three adult cats and two kittens.
City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs and two puppies; two adult cats and two kittens.
Adopted —Five adult dogs and six puppies; two adult cats and two kittens.
Rescued — Three adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat.
Reclaimed — One adult dog; one adult cat.
Died at shelter — One adult dog; one adult cat.
Euthanized — Three adult dogs; one adult cat.
Fees collected — $935.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – Five calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Five calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 34 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 34 calls Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 25 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 29 calls Thursday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.
Georgia Power – One call Thursday.
Other agencies – 16 calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy