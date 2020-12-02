'Pinning' ceremony honors 21 OTC nursing grads

Ogeechee Technical College celebrated 21 students in the Practical Nursing program with the annual pinning ceremony held in November in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium.

During the ceremony, Jacqulyn Williams, a December 2020 graduate, addressed her classmates with some words of encouragement.

“We didn’t arrive overnight; it took months of hard work and dedication to get here,” Williams said. “It will take even more in the months and years to come, so remember to laugh often, remember how far you’ve come, and to trust your instincts and education.”

Sharlene Behringer, Practical Nursing program director, shared how the 2020 cohort of graduates had to be extremely flexible to accomplish their program.

“Graduating nursing school during a pandemic is not for the faint of heart,” she said. “You have to adapt to the most uncertain circumstances and our students persevered through it all. The faculty and I are incredibly proud and grateful for how flexible and patient they were during the changes we had to make in the program delivery. These nurses will be known for their amazing ability to adapt to different situations with grace.”

The ceremony concluded with a pinning and lamp lighting ritual that references back to Florence Nightingale.

“Florence Nightingale was the founder of modern nursing and started the tradition over 150 years ago, by presenting graduates of the nursing school she founded with a medal or symbolic ‘badge of courage,’” Behringer said.

The 21 graduates, 18 of whom were in attendance to receive their pins: Victoria Brill, Morgan Brunson, Lindsey Chase, Savanna DeLoach, Tara Green, Ali Hayes, Cali Hill, Raven Jamison, Taylor Johnson, Cierra Mills, Kamera Moore, Maira Reyes, Hannah Roberts, Mysterie Rojas, Kimberly Scott, Airyel Simmons, Latrecia Smith, Brittany Swann, Kierra Wallace, Jacqulyn Williams and Audrienna Zeno.



