OTC’s Perez named state GOAL first runner-up

A first-generation college student, Rien Perez earned Ogeechee Technical College’s 2025 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership in January. Last week in Atlanta, Perez was named the statewide 1st runner-up GOAL student at the 2025 TCSG GOAL/RPA Leadership Summit.

“This is truly one of the proudest moments of my life,” said Perez, a student in OTC’s Fish & Wildlife Management program. “It’s been an honor to represent Ogeechee Tech throughout this journey. I’ve learned so much – not only through the competition, but also from the incredible group of 21 other GOAL nominees from across the state.”

On Tuesday, April 29, both Perez and Quincy Jackson, the winner of Ogeechee Tech’s 2025 Rick Perkins (Teacher of the Year) Award, were announced as two of nine state finalists in their respective competitions. Following a final round of interviews on Wednesday, April 30, Perez was named the 2025 GOAL 1st runner-up and recognized at the evening awards dinner.

Jackson, an instructor in OTC’s Commercial Truck Driving program, also represented the college as a state RPA finalist. He reflected on the full-circle moment of competing on behalf of the college where his journey first began.

“It’s been quite the journey, thinking back to when I used to walk these halls as a child,” said Jackson. “To now be named one of the top instructors in Georgia’s technical college system is an incredible honor—one I’ll cherish for the rest of my life."

According to a release from Sean Payne, OTC’s Executive Director for Public Relations & Marketing, Perez grew up in Texas in a family of plumbers and learned hard work from an early age.

Perez said his desire to be a game warden was sparked at the age of 12 when he made a special connection with the TV show “Lonestar Law.”

Perez admits to never being the best student, but attributes his success to the support he gets from his family, the community at OTC, and the affordability of the program he is enrolled in.

Casey Corbett, OTC’s Fish & Wildlife Management instructor, nominated Perez for the GOAL award.

The GOAL and RPA competitions are months-long processes involving multiple rounds of interviews, extensive preparation and professional coaching.

OTC’s RPA Coordinator Tiffany Williams and GOAL Coordinator Sarah Beverley guided and supported both Perez and Jackson throughout the competition.

In addition to formal interviews, the summit featured networking events, team-building activities and professional development sessions designed to foster leadership growth and collaboration among participants.



