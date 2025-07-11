'Operation Southern Slow Down' starts Monday in Georgia, surrounding states

Drivers are being warned to slow down or risk receiving a ticket when "Operation Southern Slow Down" begins next week in five southeastern states. This is the ninth year for the regional week-long speed enforcement and awareness campaign, which will run July 14–20 in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. The campaign will kick off Monday with news conferences involving highway safety leaders and law enforcement in Augusta, Columbus and Savannah; East Ridge, Tennessee; and Jacksonville, Florida. State and local law enforcement officers will spend the remainder of the week targeting speeding and aggressive driving on interstates and major highways in the five states.