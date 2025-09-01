Newk's Eatery opens, bringing its sandwiches, salads, pizzas to Statesboro

Newk’s Eatery, located next to Popeyes and Dunkin’ on Highway 80 East, across from Lowe’s, opened Monday – Labor Day – ready to serve Statesboro. The restaurant will be open 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. daily.

Rick Howard, a Georgia Southern graduate and former law enforcement officer, is the principal owner of the restaurant. Newk’s will be managed by Ron Flott, who owned the Larry’s Giant Subs franchise off Brannen St.

The indoor dining era at Newk's allows a full view of the kitchen. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



Described as a fast/casual restaurant, Newk’s offers salads, sandwiches, soups and pizzas, all made in the restaurant’s kitchen without fryers or microwaves.

Land clearing for the Statesboro Newk’s began earlier in 2025 and actual construction began in March.

Howard also is a minority owner in both the next-door Popeyes and Dunkin’ that are majority owned by Tiku Shroff. Schroff closed on the three-acre parcel next to the entrance of Bel-Air Estates in August 2023. Both Popeyes and Dunkin’ opened in December 2024.

Newk's Eatery has about 100 units in 12 states. It was founded in 2004 and named after co-founder Chris "Newk" Newcomb. The Statesboro location is the 14th Newk’s to open in Georgia.