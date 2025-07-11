'Mini-engineers' explore the world of robotics building

Georgia Southern University is holding its annual LEGO Robotics Rascals camp this week at the university's Continuing and Professional Education Center on Highway 301 South across from Ogeechee Technical College. Since Monday, the 7- to 10-year-old "mini-engineers" have been exploring the world of robotics-building, programming and problem-solving. They have been taking on challenges and experimenting with coding to build their own LEGO robots. The camp concludes Friday.