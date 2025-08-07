Why fall is a smart time to survey your property

As hurricane season stretches on and fall prepares to set in across South Georgia, now is an ideal time to take stock of your property. Summer storms, high winds and heavy rain can create subtle — but serious — changes to land that may not be visible at first glance. Whether it’s a shifted boundary marker, water damage or disrupted drainage, these issues can lead to problems if not properly addressed.

That’s where a licensed, professional land surveyor comes in. A fall survey can verify boundary lines, check for encroachments and document changes after storm-related events — all before winter weather and dormant vegetation make the land harder to assess.

Fall also offers clearer visibility as leaves drop and underbrush thins. With cooler weather and less vegetation, it’s easier and more efficient for surveyors to gather accurate data. For property owners planning repairs, additions or land improvements before the end of the year, it’s a practical time to schedule a survey.

This is especially important for anyone who may need to file insurance claims or apply for disaster relief after a damaging storm. A current survey can help document conditions and avoid future legal disputes.

Relying on online property maps — such as those from a county GIS or tax assessor — is not enough. These resources are helpful for general planning, but the parcel lines shown are only approximations. A professional survey is the only way to verify exact boundaries and protect your investment.

