Jillian Gibson named chief assistant district attorney for the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit

The Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office announced the appointment of Jillian Gibson as chief assistant district attorney, completing District Attorney Robert Busbee’s executive leadership team.

In her role, Gibson will join Director of Victim Services Teerah Rowell, Chief Investigator Andrae Wright, Chief of Staff Lindsay Gribble and Office Manager Michelle Burns to support the office’s operations across Bulloch, Effingham, Jenkins and Screven counties.

Gibson brings 11 years of prosecutorial experience and a commitment to public service. She began her legal career in civil practice, before transitioning into a role as an assistant district attorney in June 2014.

Her trial experience includes successful murder convictions in Chatham County and a notable triple homicide trial in Bulloch County in 2023, where she secured convictions in one of the circuit’s most complex recent cases. Earlier this year, Gibson was named co-lead of the DA’s Major Crimes Division, working in partnership with Assistant District Attorney Matt Breedon to oversee the prosecution of homicides, violent felonies and other high-profile cases.

In addition to her trial work, Gibson serves as co-chairperson of the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit’s Child Fatality Review Committees, where she collaborates with community partners to review cases involving child deaths.

“Jillian’s work ethic, legal talent, and leadership speak for themselves,” said District Attorney Busbee. “Her experience, sound judgment, and dedication make her the right choice to help lead us forward as chief assistant DA.”

Gibson earned her Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Georgia Southern University in 2006 and her Juris Doctorate from John Marshall Law School in 2010. She is married and has two children.