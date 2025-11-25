Hunters for the Hungry seeking venison donations

The Georgia Hunters for the Hungry program allows hunters the opportunity to give back by donating venison, the ultimate high-protein, low-fat, organic meat, to those less fortunate.

"With a couple of more months left in Georgia's deer season, now is a great chance to give back to a family in need," said Ted Will, director of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division. "If you have filled your freezer this season, you don't have to stop hunting. Consider donating a deer at a participating processor at no cost to you. Each year we strive to expand the number of participating processors and the distribution goal. Participating in this program is a win-win for hunters and for those in need."

According to a release from Georgia DNR, a legislative financial contribution to the Hunters for the Hungry program, coordinators were able to grow the reach of the program and add more processors in more areas.

As of November, hunters had donated more than 58,625 pounds of ground venison, and there are 56 processors participating across the state. The goal for the current hunting season is to reach 140,000 pounds donated.

Additionally, the program has added three newly wrapped trailers to support processors and special events across the state. These mobile units will provide overflow capacity, allowing participating processors in remote locations to continue accepting donated venison even when freezers are full or unavailable.

While donating a deer is one way to help, there are other ways to participate:

Donating to the Georgia Wildlife Federation or becoming a sponsor. A $15 gift will process enough venison for 24 meals. Learn more at gwf.org/ghfth/

Promoting Hunters for the Hungry and identifying new processors in underserved areas.

Becoming a participating processor. Learn more at gwf.org/ghfth/

The Georgia Hunters for the Hungry program is a partnership of the Georgia Wildlife Federation, the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division, the Georgia Food Bank Association and Municipal Development Services, LLC.

To find a participating deer processor or for more information, visit gwf.org/ghfth/.