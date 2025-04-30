Honoring Bulloch County student scholars

The Rotary Club of Statesboro awarded 20 high school seniors from Bulloch County the club’s “2025 Service Above Self Scholarship.”

The recipients each spoke briefly about their college choices and possible career plans.

Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The recipients, their high schools and their chosen colleges are:





Statesboro High





Georgia Southern University

Brayden Bembry

Jack Blackmon

Drew Prosser

Laylah Scarboro





University of Georgia

Ava Burton





Kennesaw State

Marcus Hartwell





Georgia State

Madison McCollar





Georgia or Georgia Tech

Ann Parker





Southeast Bulloch





Georgia Southern University

Corinne Hilde

Kiley Lee

Mason McNeely





University of Georgia

Isabelle Ackerly

Emily Peacock





Georgia Tech

Krupa Pandya





Portal





Georgia Southern University

April Barnes

Charlee Jenkins





Ogeechee Technical College

Kinsey Borck





Bulloch Academy





Georgia Southern University

Thurgood Johnson





University of Georgia

Wynn Wildes





Truett-McConnell

Kaley Cordell



