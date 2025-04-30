By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Honoring Bulloch County student scholars
Rotary awards scholarships
Photo Courtesy Rotary Club of Statesboro 2025 Rotary Club of Statesboro Scholarship recipients: seated, left to right, April Barnes, Kiley Lee, Laylah Scarboro, Corinne Hilde, Emily Peacock, Isabelle Ackerly, Wynn Wildes and Krupa Pandya. Standing, left
2025 Rotary Club of Statesboro Scholarship recipients: seated, left to right, April Barnes, Kiley Lee, Laylah Scarboro, Corinne Hilde, Emily Peacock, Isabelle Ackerly, Wynn Wildes and Krupa Pandya. Standing, left to right, Ann Parker, Kaley Cardell, Thurgood Johnson, Mason McNeely, Jack Blackmon, Marcus Hartwell, Drew Prosser, Brayden Bembry, Charlee Jenkins and Kinsey Borck. Not pictured, Madison McCollar. (Photo Courtesy Rotary Club of Statesboro)

The Rotary Club of Statesboro awarded 20 high school seniors from Bulloch County the club’s “2025 Service Above Self Scholarship.” 

The recipients each spoke briefly about their college choices and possible career plans. 

Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship. 

The recipients, their high schools and their chosen colleges are: 


Statesboro High


Georgia Southern University

Brayden Bembry

Jack Blackmon

Drew Prosser

Laylah Scarboro


University of Georgia

Ava Burton


Kennesaw State

Marcus Hartwell


Georgia State

Madison McCollar


Georgia or Georgia Tech

Ann Parker


Southeast Bulloch


Georgia Southern University

Corinne Hilde

Kiley Lee

Mason McNeely


University of Georgia

Isabelle Ackerly

Emily Peacock


Georgia Tech

Krupa Pandya


Portal


Georgia Southern University

April Barnes

Charlee Jenkins


Ogeechee Technical College

Kinsey Borck


Bulloch Academy


Georgia Southern University

Thurgood Johnson


University of Georgia

Wynn Wildes


Truett-McConnell

Kaley Cordell


Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter