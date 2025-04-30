Honoring Bulloch County student scholars

The Rotary Club of Statesboro awarded 20 high school seniors from Bulloch County the club’s “2025 Service Above Self Scholarship.”
The recipients each spoke briefly about their college choices and possible career plans.
Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
The recipients, their high schools and their chosen colleges are:
Statesboro High
Georgia Southern University
Brayden Bembry
Jack Blackmon
Drew Prosser
Laylah Scarboro
University of Georgia
Ava Burton
Kennesaw State
Marcus Hartwell
Georgia State
Madison McCollar
Georgia or Georgia Tech
Ann Parker
Southeast Bulloch
Georgia Southern University
Corinne Hilde
Kiley Lee
Mason McNeely
University of Georgia
Isabelle Ackerly
Emily Peacock
Georgia Tech
Krupa Pandya
Portal
Georgia Southern University
April Barnes
Charlee Jenkins
Ogeechee Technical College
Kinsey Borck
Bulloch Academy
Georgia Southern University
Thurgood Johnson
University of Georgia
Wynn Wildes
Truett-McConnell
Kaley Cordell