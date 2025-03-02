Historical groups hold Annual Brier Creek clean-up

On Feb. 20, members of the Brier Creek Chapter, Wiregrass Chapter and the Mill Creek Chapter traveled to the Battlefield at Brier Creek to clean-up the battlefield for the 246th Anniversary of the battle that was fought on March 3, 1779.

A memorial event is scheduled for March 8 at 11 a.m. SAR, DAR, and other organizations will gather at the battlefield to honor the soldiers who fought and died there 246 years ago for our freedoms. Also, on March 7, the chapter will hold its annual Education Day when 150 students from Screven County Schools will attend three sessions, 20 minutes each, about the battle.

On Thursday, March 6 at 6 p.m., the chapter will hold its Annual BCRWBA Banquet at Forest Heights Country Club in Statesboro. For tickets, call Sherry Christopher at (229) 315-0960 or (478) 299-8135.