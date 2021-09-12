GSU Theatre players to perform 'Medea' opening on Sept. 22

The Georgia Southern Theatre is gearing up for this semester with its first show, “Medea” by Euripides, premiering Sept. 22, and running through Sept. 26.

This classic play, directed by Lisa L. Abbott, is based on the Greek myth of Jason and Medea, the foreign princess who helped Jason recover the golden fleece. Medea and Jason flee to Greece and it is here that the play picks up the story. Abandoned by Jason, Medea plots the ultimate vengeance, to take the lives of their children.

This is a play with no easy answers. Is Medea powerless? Is she the victim or the villain?

The curtain goes up on this classic Greek tragedy at 7:30 p.m., except for a 2 p.m. matinee on Sept. 26.

All performances will be held at the Center for Art & Theatre, located behind the Interdisciplinary building next to the Art building, on the Statesboro campus.

General admission will be $12 with student admission at $6.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 912-478-5379, or reserving a ticket online at www.gsucat.ludus.com