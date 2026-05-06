Police investigating shooting, accident in South Main St./Fair Road intersection area

Statesboro police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday night in the area of the Azul restaurant on South Main St., as well as an accident with possible significant injuries.

Large crowds were gathered in the area during the afternoon and into the evening for Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Police reported two people were shot around 9 p.m. and another person was struck by a vehicle. A short time later, another accident with injuries was reported at El Jalepeno restaurant on South Main St.

Police said the victims of the shootings and the accident near Azul were transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center. No condition of the victims was released.

A post on the Statesboro Police Department Facebook page later Tuesday stated they would "have further details and information tomorrow, as our investigation progresses."