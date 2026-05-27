Painted Chef's The Slider Joint now open

The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting last Friday for Chef Travis “Shug” Phillips’ latest venture in food – “The Slider Joint by The Painted Chef.”

Located at the site of the former Vandy’s Bar-B-Q on Vine St. in downtown Statesboro, The Slider Joint will offer burgers, hot dogs, mahi-mahi and add some dishes at a later date. They are even bringing back Vandy’s original barbecue sauce.

Phillips, who has more than 300 tattoos, opened The Painted Chef Barbeque Joint in Register in 2016 and has provided catering services in the area for more than a decade. Originally from Burke County, Phillips moved to Bulloch County with his family at age 13. He graduated from Statesboro High School in 1989 and earned an industrial management degree from Georgia Southern University.