Calendar0528 2026

Today

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Grave Cleaning 101,” will be held Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Thursday at 5:45 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä SUMMER KICK-OFF Event/Dance Party featuring Kitty Kapow and Professor Whiskers will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä REGISTRATION for the Summer Reading Program 2026 is being held at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. Prizes awarded weekly for reading. Program begins June 1. Those interested can register on beanstack. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä BREAKFAST for the First Responders will be held Friday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 7:30 a.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä PERSONALIZED READING Logs Class will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 14 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity: Welcome Sign will be held June 1 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LIBRARY TEEN Leaders will meet June 1 at 1 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä DINO OLYMPICS will be held June 1, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet June 2 at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä BABY ART Time will be held June 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SUMMER KIDS’ Club will meet June 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Mall. Activity involves dinosaur sand art. For ages 6–11. No registration required. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT MOSAIC Art Class will be held June 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet June 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä TODDLER DINO Story & Craft Activity will be held June 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä DIY PRESERVED Amber Craft Activity will be held June 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SPECIAL GUEST Chad Crews will be at Statesboro Regional Library June 4 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Theme: Dig Into Reading Safari.” For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN SEWING Club will meet June 4 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä DINOSAUR DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Adventure will be held June 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEA-REX Party will be held June 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä DINO JEWELRY Making Activity will be held June 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR DIY Fossil Stone Activity will be held June 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BABY SENSORY Time will be held June 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SUMMER KIDS’ Club will meet June 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Mall. Activity involves a dinosaur stick puppet. For ages 6–11. No registration required. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT WINE Cork Planters Activity will be held June 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER FOSSIL Fun will be held June 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FOSSIL STORYTIME & Craft Activity will be held June 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SPECIAL GUEST Sean Driscoll will present “Diggery Digger’s Rock n’ Roar Dino Show” June 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE B.Y.O.B Book Club will meet June 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held June 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.