Georgia Ports raises record $661,000 for United Way charity

The Georgia Ports Authority and its employees have pledged a total of $661,000 to United Way of the Coastal Empire to support its work improving the lives of individuals and families across a five-county region.

“Every gift to United Way’s Community Fund helps provide essential resources and services that create stability and opportunity for families across the Coastal Empire,” said Kimberly Waller. “We are deeply grateful to the Georgia Ports Authority and its employees for their longstanding generosity and commitment to improving lives throughout our region.”

“Community is one of our core values, and this campaign demonstrates how our employees put that value into action,” said GPA President and CEO Griff Lynch. “In a time when many local families are facing economic challenges, these contributions help ensure vital services remain available across the region.”

Funds raised support United Way of the Coastal Empire, whose community fund invests in more than 80 programs delivered by over 50 agencies in the greater Savannah area. These initiatives provide critical services such as housing, healthcare, food assistance, childcare, workforce development, financial education, and crisis intervention. United Way programs play a broad role in the region, with roughly one in three residents benefiting either directly or indirectly from supported services.

GPA’s partnership with United Way dates back decades, with records showing employee campaigns as early as 1977. Port officials said the continued growth in giving reflects both employee engagement and the organization’s commitment to strengthening the communities it serves.