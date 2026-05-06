Greatest American Cleanup to tidy up Boro this Saturday; Bike Week rolls out 2 events May 15–16

This Saturday, May 9, brings the Greatest American Cleanup to Statesboro from 9 a.m. until noon, by arrangement of Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful. Then next week, May 11–17, will be Statesboro Bike Week, as proclaimed by the mayor and City Council, with two special events planned by the Greener Boro Commission.

The check-in location for the Greatest American Cleanup will be the City Hall porch at 50 East Main St., 9 a.m.–noon Saturday. Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful will provide all supplies and location assignments.

KSBB's announcements encourage individuals, families and organizations to volunteer to help with the cleanup and state that some "fun swag" or prizes will be available for volunteers. Volunteers and groups can register online at https://ow.ly/1mKk50YTz1G. This event was rescheduled from last weekend because of rain.

Bike to Work & then the Trail

Bike Week events will include a Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 15, and a Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 16.

The May 16 ride will start at 10 a.m. from the Pretoria Station, or "Five Points," Trailhead on the S&S Greenway Trail near Burkhalter Road and proceed over the trail and back.

Proclamations and scheduling announcements made up a significant part of City Council's 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, regular meeting.

In fact, the proclamation of Statesboro Bike Week for May 11–17 was Tuesday morning's third honorary proclamation. The formal text noted that May is already recognized as National Bike Month and Georgia Bike Month and that Statesboro "is home to the S&S Greenway, Willie McTell Trail, campus trails at Georgia Southern University…." Further, the proclamation asserted the existence of "a growing network of city routes that connect our residents to work, education and commerce" as Statesboro "is transitioning into a 'bicycle friendly' city."

Greener Boro Commission Chair Lissa Leege and commission members Andrew Michaud and Don Armel came forward to accept the proclamation.

"One of our objectives with the Greener Boro Commission is to improve alternative transportation options, and so we have tried to promote cycling in the city of Statesboro, and to do that we're thrilled that this is actually going to be a Bike Week coming up," Leege said. "Biking is fun, healthy, clean and economical, and so we want to promote that in our community."

On Bike to Work Day, residents are encouraged to "get out your bike and take a photograph of yourself when you get to your place of work and post it to #statesborobikes," she said.

Firefighters Day

The first of the three proclamations recognized Monday, May 4 as having been International Firefighters Day. A sizeable group of Statesboro Fire Department firefighters, including departmental leaders, were there to received the framed copy from Mayor Jonathan McCollar.

"Recognizing International Firefighters' Day gives the City of Statesboro an opportunity to reaffirm its appreciation for the fire service and to encourage all residents to support fire safety, emergency preparedness, and the firefighters who serve our community," the resolution stated in part.

Mental Health Month

Second was a proclamation recognizing May 2026 at Mental Health Awareness Month. This was presented to the Iota Iota Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., which the resolution stated, "is committed to fostering safe spaces that encourage open dialogue, education, advocacy, and access to resources that support emotional and psychological well-being."

Money decisions

Tuesday's meeting also saw City Council approve a couple of infrastructure-related contracts together totaling more than $680,000 and a second amendment to the fiscal 2026 budget, reconciling unexpected costs and funding variances before the fiscal year ends June 30.

By a 5-0 vote, the council approved a contract with Fine Point Services to replace the tipping floor at the landfill transfer station for $364,778, this cost to be paid from solid waste disposal reserve funds. Assistant City Manager Jason Boyles, who sat with the council in the absence of City Manager Charles Penny, said the floor of the waste transfer station gets worn down "due to wear and tear from the frontend loader," and typically has to be replaced after six to eight years.

Also unanimous, the second infrastructure contract award was to Tim Lanier Construction LLC on a $316,749 bid for roadway improvements to Edwina Drive, to be funded from Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenue.

Edwina Drive, accessed from Cawana Road, is a dead-end street with no cul-de-sac. So this long-planned project will be to construct a cul-de-sac turn area, make drainage improvements and bring the street up to standard, Boyles said.

The city budget amendment followed a memo page from Finance Director Cindy West listing the various "expenses through the year not anticipated" and noting also some increases in revenue. Net effects included a $140,300 decrease in the general fund balance, $34,350 decrease in the fire service fund and $110,000 decrease in the South Main TAD fund, among others.

But such amendments are made most years to "true up" the year-end accounting among the various funds, Boyles noted, adding, "Everything is customary and everything is in order." Council also approved the amendment 5-0.