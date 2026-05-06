Thursday is National Day of Prayer

The theme for the 75th Annual National Day of Prayer on May 7 is "Glorify God Among the Nations — Seeking Him in All Generations." Based on 1 Chronicles 16:24 ("Tell of His glory among the nations, His wonderful deeds among all the peoples"), the theme emphasizes multigenerational faithfulness and celebrating 250 years of American history. "Our praise of His unchanging attributes and remembrance of His blessings has helped Americans remain steadfast in faith even through the most challenging of times," said National Day of Prayer Task Force president Kathy Branzell. "Therefore, it is of the utmost importance that we do not waver today in this practice of praise and expressions of faith, love and thanks as we unite in prayer across America on this National Day of Prayer."