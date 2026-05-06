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Thursday is National Day of Prayer
Public invited to local observance at noon on Bulloch County Courthouse lawn
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At the 2025 Prayer event in Statesboro, John Emery Brannen and his mother, Buford Brannen, are deep in prayer at the Bulloch County Courthouse. (JASON MARTIN/file)

Thursday is the National Day of Prayer, and a Statesboro observance will be held at noon on the Bulloch County Courthouse grounds with faith leaders and other individuals praying.

This is the 26th year area Christians have participated in the National Day of Prayer in Statesboro, according to the announcement from the area National Day of Prayer group.

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In this file photo from May 2025, the Christian faithful came out to the Bulloch County Courthouse for the 2025 National Day of Prayer. (JASON MARTIN/file)

The National Day of Prayer was created by Congress in a 1952 joint resolution signed by President Harry S. Truman, and an amendment was passed by the House and Senate and signed by President Ronald Regan in 1988. Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.

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Sophie Bunce joins in song at the 2025 National Day of Prayer. Bunce is the Bulloch County gatekeeper for “Pray Georgia." (JASON MARTIN/file)

The theme for the 75th Annual National Day of Prayer on May 7 is "Glorify God Among the Nations — Seeking Him in All Generations." Based on 1 Chronicles 16:24 ("Tell of His glory among the nations, His wonderful deeds among all the peoples"), the theme emphasizes multigenerational faithfulness and celebrating 250 years of American history. "Our praise of His unchanging attributes and remembrance of His blessings has helped Americans remain steadfast in faith even through the most challenging of times," said National Day of Prayer Task Force president Kathy Branzell. "Therefore, it is of the utmost importance that we do not waver today in this practice of praise and expressions of faith, love and thanks as we unite in prayer across America on this National Day of Prayer."

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Ethel Lane sits in the middle of a prayer circle during the 2025 National Day of Prayer at the Bulloch County Courthouse. (JASON MARTIN/file)

The public is invited to attend the National Day of Prayer event at noon on Thursday, May 7.