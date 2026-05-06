GS to hold four Spring commencement ceremonies

Approximately 4,400 Georgia Southern University students will graduate with associate, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees for the 2026 Spring semester during four ceremonies in Statesboro and Savannah next week.
According to a release from Georgia Southern, Candidates will have the option to choose the location where they would like to graduate.
The dates, colleges and speakers for each ceremony are:
Monday, May 11
▲ 9 a.m. — Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro
➤ Undergraduate ceremony for the College of Science and Mathematics, College of Arts and Humanities, Waters College of Health Professions, Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health, Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing
Bob Somers (’83) is the senior vice president of global sales at Delta Air Lines, where he is responsible for the company’s relationship with its largest corporate, agency and specialty accounts. Joining Delta in 1983, Somers also served as managing director of corporate and specialty sales and general manager of global corporate sales, following earlier roles in airport customer service and marketing, advertising and sales promotions.
He is a member of the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), and in 2016 was honored as the GBTA Allied Member of the Year and Business Travel News’ 25 Most Influential Business Travel Executives.
Former chairman of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Somers currently serves on the boards for Foundation for Hospital Art, Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Atlanta Sports Council.
Somers earned a bachelor’s in public relations from Georgia Southern University.
▲ 6 p.m. — The Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center in Statesboro
➤ Graduate ceremony for students in all colleges on any campus
Nick Westbrook (’20), is the owner and operator of Chick-fil-A Hinesville and has built one of the top-performing locations in Georgia, earning multiple national excellence awards.
A dedicated community leader who is passionate about leadership, mentorship and creating a hospitality culture, Westbrook has awarded more than $175,000 in scholarships through the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship program.
Westbrook earned an MBA from the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University.
Wednesday, May 13
▲ 9 a.m. — Enmarket Arena in Savannah
➤ Undergraduate ceremony for students in all colleges on any campus
Berry Aldridge (’15) is director of recruiting for the Banana Ball Championship League’s six teams.
Prior to this role, he served in various capacities for The Savannah Bananas from 2016 to 2020, including director of tickets and vice president. In 2021, Aldridge shifted his focus to help create and launch the new sport of Banana Ball.
Additionally in 2021, Aldridge became a licensed real estate agent and has since helped buyers and sellers across the Coastal Empire.
Aldridge earned a bachelor’s in English literature from Armstrong State University.
Thursday, May 14
▲ 9 a.m. — Paulson Stadium in Statesboro
➤ Undergraduate ceremony for students in the College of Education, Parker College of Business and College of Behavioral and Social Sciences
Double Eagle Kim Hartsock (’20, ’21) is a certified public accountant. Appointed as the inaugural chair of the Parker College of Business Young Alumni Board, she also serves on the board of directors for the Georgia Southern University Foundation and the Parker College of Business.
In addition, Hartsock is the board chair of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, vice chair of the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia and a board member for Leadership Gwinnett.
Recognized as a two-time Titan 100 Georgia award winner, Hartsock was named by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in 2022 as “Most Admired CEO” and included in the 2014 Atlanta Business Chronicle’s “40 Under 40” Class.
Hartsock earned a BBA in accounting and a master’s in accounting from Georgia Southern University.