GS to hold four Spring commencement ceremonies

Approximately 4,400 Georgia Southern University students will graduate with associate, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees for the 2026 Spring semester during four ceremonies in Statesboro and Savannah next week.

According to a release from Georgia Southern, Candidates will have the option to choose the location where they would like to graduate.

The dates, colleges and speakers for each ceremony are:

Monday, May 11

▲ 9 a.m. — Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro

➤ Undergraduate ceremony for the College of Science and Mathematics, College of Arts and Humanities, Waters College of Health Professions, Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health, Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing