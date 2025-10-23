Georgia DNR Academy taking applications for summer 2026

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications now through Nov. 17, for its 2026 Career Academy – a weeklong summer camp for current 10th and 11th graders interested in exploring careers in natural resources management.

For next summer, DNR invites rising juniors and seniors to a weeklong summer camp where students will have the opportunity to explore future career options, receive training and education, and make connections with current DNR employees.

The academy will take place July 19-25, 2026, at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in Mansfield and the Jekyll 4-H Center on Jekyll Island.

According to a release, students at the DNR Career Academy will have the chance to travel across Georgia, visiting state parks, wildlife management areas, fish hatcheries, historic sites and the coast.

Along the way, they’ll explore a variety of natural resource careers, including law enforcement, habitat stewardship, fisheries and wildlife management, state park operations and coastal conservation. Participants will gain hands-on experience working directly with professionals, such as game wardens, park managers, and wildlife, fisheries, and marine biologists and technicians.

Beyond exploring careers in natural resources, students will have the chance to speak with current DNR employees and hear about their career journeys. Participants may also have the opportunity to earn dual enrollment credit, which can be applied toward Fish and Wildlife and Conservation programs at many technical colleges.

“The DNR Career Academy offers students a unique chance to explore the wide range of careers in natural resources management,” said Walter Rabon, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. “Participants will gain hands-on experience and learn directly from seasoned professionals. We encourage all eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity and apply.”

The application period for the 2026 DNR Career Academy closes Nov. 17. Students must apply online at GaDNR.org/CareerAcademy



