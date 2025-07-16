Friends of the Library looking for a new home

Editor:

The Friends of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library organization has enjoyed almost four years of success in running a used bookstore on Proctor Street in a storefront generously donated by Morris Multimedia. We will have to vacate the premises by October as the building is being sold.

The Friends are so grateful to Joe McGlamery, recently retired president of the Statesboro Herald and vice president of the Southeast Region for Morris Multimedia, who was instrumental in securing the space for the used bookstore.

Because of the used bookstore, the Friends have been able to raise thousands of dollars for the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library for program funding for adults and children, special events like Breakfast with Santa, and many more that would not happen without funding from the Friends.

In addition to providing funds for the library, the used bookstore has been beneficial to the community by providing affordable reading material for all ages. All children receive a free book with every visit. It draws patrons locally and from the surrounding counties, as well as family and friends from as far away as California.

Now, the Friends are looking for a donated building in the Statesboro area. If you own a potential site or have a lead on a building, you can contact Jeff Howell, president of the Friends organization at jeffyhowell@gmail.com





Jeff Howell

President, Friends of the Library