FLEMINGTON — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a man Friday following a standoff with law enforcement. Daquan Phillips, age 26, of Baltimore, was wanted on an aggravated assault warrant out of Maryland. At about 1:50 p.m. Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service, along with Liberty County Sheriff's Office deputies, went to a Tranquil South home to carry out the warrant.
Friday standoff in Flemington ends with man's death
GBI identifies Baltimore man wanted on warrant for aggravated assault who barricaded himself inside residence
