Friday standoff in Flemington ends with man's death
GBI identifies Baltimore man wanted on warrant for aggravated assault who barricaded himself inside residence
Law enforcement cordoned off a Flemington neighborhood Friday afternoon as a standoff ensued with a man wanted on a Maryland warrant for aggravated assault. (PAT DONAHUE/Coastal Courier)
FLEMINGTON — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a man Friday following a standoff with law enforcement. Daquan Phillips, age 26, of Baltimore, was wanted on an aggravated assault warrant out of Maryland. At about 1:50 p.m. Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service, along with Liberty County Sheriff's Office deputies, went to a Tranquil South home to carry out the warrant.
