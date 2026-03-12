Fort Stewart soldier accused in August 6 mass shooting changes plea

A soldier accused of shooting and wounding fellow soldiers last August has changed his plea.

Sgt. Quornelius Radford was charged with two specifications of attempted premeditated murder and four specifications of attempted unpremeditated murder, among other charges, for an August 6 shooting incident in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area on Fort Stewart. He changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on two specifications of attempted premeditated murder, one specification of domestic violence, one specification of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, and two specifications of aggravated assault by inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The hearing for the judge to determine if he will accept Radford’s guilty plea is scheduled for March 31 and April 1 at the Fort Stewart Courtroom.

Sgt. Radford is pleading guilty without the benefit of a negotiated agreement to limit his sentence from the government. He faces a potential life sentence.

If the judge accepts the guilty plea, Sgt. Radford will be sentenced April 20-22.











