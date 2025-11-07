Flights cut at Atlanta, other major airports as shutdown drags on

ATLANTA — Airlines flying to and from Atlanta have begun trimming flights in reaction to a federal mandate that stems from the government shutdown.

The order from the Federal Aviation Administration, which applies only to domestic flights, was triggered by “increased reports of strain” among air traffic controllers and the pilots they serve.

Federal workers, including air traffic controllers, have had to work without pay for more than five weeks.

“We are seeing signs of stress in the system, so we are proactively reducing the number of flights to make sure the American people continue to fly safely,” Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford said. “The FAA will continue to closely monitor operations, and we will not hesitate to take further action to make sure air travel remains safe.”

A 4% reduction in operations at 40 of the busiest U.S. airports, including at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, started Friday and will increase gradually to 10% by Tuesday.

Airlines must issue full refunds for cancellations.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is advising customers that they can reschedule for free for travel by Nov. 18 or simply cancel. The carrier said it expected the “vast majority” of flights to operate on time.

United Airlines said it was focused on reducing flights that do not travel between its hubs. It is allowing any customer, even those holding non-refundable and basic economy tickets, to request a refund if they do not want to fly during the flight reductions.

Politicians continued to trade blame for the record-breaking shutdown, which extended to 38 days on Friday.

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, said he cosponsored bipartisan legislation to pay air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration workers during the shutdown. He also said he voted for another bill to pay some federal employees, but it failed on the Senate floor.

“The American people and our federal workers must not be held hostage by Washington politicians’ games,” Warnock said.

The White House said Friday that the FAA safety restrictions “loom like a guillotine” over the upcoming holidays, adding, “Democrats are inflicting their man-made catastrophe on Americans just trying to make life-saving medical trips or get home for Thanksgiving.”



