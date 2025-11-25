EGRMC Hospital Auxiliary leads 16th Annual ‘Sharing Thanksgiving’ project

For the 16th year, the East Georgia Hospital Auxiliary, alongside hospital team members, has completed its annual “Sharing Thanksgiving” outreach, assembling and donating more than 500 complete Thanksgiving meal bags for families across the community.

What began in 2008 with 50 bags delivered to a local church on Highway 301 South under the direction of John Long, Christian Social Ministries founder, has become one of the hospital’s most meaningful traditions. Each year, the Auxiliary spearheads the effort, coordinating donations, organizing supplies and leading team members in assembling the meal bags.

Each bag feeds a family of four and includes a grocery gift card specifically for families to purchase fresh Thanksgiving meat of their choosing. The model, preserved since the very first year, allows families to prepare their own meal at home with dignity and choice. East Georgia Regional CEO Stephen Pennington, David Keene, the Hospital Auxiliary's longtime president, and Christian Social Ministries’ John Long stand outside the packed food trailer. Long and Christian Social Ministries began distributing the food on Monday. (Courtesy Jerry Burke)

Auxiliary Leadership & Inspiration

Auxiliary member Brenda Steadman, who helped start the program, shared the heart behind the mission:

“This idea came from a program my mother’s church took part in many years ago. I saw how one simple bag could bring comfort and dignity to a family during the holidays. Sixteen years later, I’m humbled to see our hospital family embrace that same spirit with such generosity.”

“We’ve continued this exact meal-bag model because it allows families to prepare their own Thanksgiving meal at home. Each bag feeds four and includes a gift card so families can purchase their own meat fresh. It’s not a food drive or a hot meal line, it’s a complete, thoughtful meal they make together, and that makes all the difference.”

“Every bag is packed with love. You may not know who receives it, and they may never know who gave it, but that’s the beauty of it. It’s generosity without recognition.”

From the Marketing & Public Relations Director

Jaime Riggs, Marketing Director and Public Relations Coordinator, said:

“The heart of this project is our Hospital Auxiliary. Their leadership, their compassion, and their consistency are what make this possible year after year. They don’t just organize the bags, they inspire our entire organization to give.”

“Watching our team members show up with arms full of food, gift cards, and encouragement reminds me that healthcare is about more than treatment inside our walls. It’s about caring for our community in every season.”

“More than 500 families will sit down to a full Thanksgiving meal because of the Auxiliary’s vision sixteen years ago. That legacy continues to grow, and we are honored to be part of it.”





Stephen Pennington, CEO

“This tradition of the Hospital auxiliary and Hospital employees as well as other supporters working together to support our community reflects how much we all care deeply about the people who trust us with their health. Sharing Thanksgiving has become a meaningful way to quietly give back. We’re grateful to partner once again with our Hospital Auxiliary members and Christian Social Ministries to make sure these meals reach families who need them most.”