East Georgia State College name to reflect institution’s legacy upon consolidation with Georgia Southern University

The University System of Georgia and leadership of both East Georgia State College and Georgia Southern University have approved the new name for East Georgia State College’s campus in Swainsboro.

In an email release Thursday afternoon, it was announced that the campus will be named Georgia Southern University – East Georgia Campus.

The instructional sites in Statesboro and Augusta will be designated as Georgia Southern University – East Georgia Center Statesboro and Georgia Southern University – East Georgia Center Augusta. Name changes would become effective Jan. 1, 2026, following an expected vote on consolidation approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in December.

The new name honors East Georgia State College’s five-decade legacy – beginning as Emanuel County Junior College – while signaling its future as part of Georgia Southern University, the release stated.

“It ensures that East Georgia State College’s impact will continue to be tied to Emanuel County and the surrounding communities.”

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia also appointed Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero to simultaneously serve as the interim president of East Georgia State College, effective July 1, 2025, following the previously announced retirement of East Georgia State College President David Schecter.

Marrero will lead the consolidated institution upon final consolidation approval by the Board of Regents.



