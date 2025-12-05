'Crooners' bringing Christmas show back to Emma Kelly Theater

“A Crooning Christmas with Chris Mitchell and Friends” returns to the Emma Kelly Theater for its a second year on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Led by local favorite Chris Mitchell, the showcase brings together a lineup of Statesboro’s top musicians and singers for a night of timeless holiday classics.

Designed as a tribute to the golden age of Christmas music, Crooning Christmas features beloved hits from the 1940s through today. Audiences can expect full arrangements and vocals bringing the charm of holiday favorites that have delighted generations to the Averitt Center.

Joining Mitchell on stage are vocalists Brandi Harvey, Miranda Winter and Grace Shuford, each bringing their own style and spirit to the evening.

The house band includes some of the region’s most respected musicians:

• Matt Fallin – Drums

• Jake Hallman – Keyboard

• Ryan Kelly – Bass

New for this year, the show also features a full horn section to elevate the big-band holiday sound. The section includes:

• Nathan Duvall – Trombone

• Mike Thomas – Trumpet

• Nigel Olmedo – Trumpet

• Richard Johnson – Saxophone

Together, the ensemble will deliver a show that blends classic Christmas standards and modern crooner hits.

Tickets for one-night-only performance are $28 and available at the Averitt Center box office or online at https://www.averittcenterforthearts.org/performances-events