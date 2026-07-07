County budget amendment proposed for adding 2 SROs

The "final" budget the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners approved by a 4-3 vote before fiscal year 2027 began on July 1 removed funding for six new Sheriff's Office positions. But a proposed budget amendment on the agenda for commissioners' 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, meeting would add back two new school resource officers.

The proposed amendment would appropriate an additional $189,464 in personnel costs for the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, while reimbursement contracts with the schools would add $114,628, leaving $74,836 to be covered by property taxes, according to the agenda item summary memo.

An officer of corporal rank serving as an SRO is proposed for base wages of $51,151, plus budgeted overtime of $10,230. A deputy-rank officer serving as an SRO is proposed for base wages of $49,359, with budgeted overtime of $9,872. The employer's Social Security and Medicare contribution, retirement plan and insurance contributions bring the corporal SRO budget cost to $95,965 and the deputy SRO cost to $93,499.

Sheriff Noel Brown and Sgt. James Revell are named as presenters for this item, the last listed under "new business" on a relatively short agenda.