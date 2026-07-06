Calendar0707 2026

Today

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä BABY SENSORY Time will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT POUR, Set & Create Activity will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

Wednesday

ä TODDLER SENSORY Time will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO-BULLOCH County Land Bank Authority will meet Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä KIDS’ DINO Craft Activity to make pterodactyl string puppets will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä TEEN AIR Dry Clay Dinos Activity will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE B.Y.O.B Book Club will meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Friday

ä DINO TRIVIA will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä FAMILY DINO Jewelry Making Activity will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR VINTAGE Letters Activity will be held July 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BABY MUSIC Time will be held July 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT POP-Up Silhouettes Activity will be held July 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER ART Time will be held July 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ EDIBLE Paleontology Activity will be held July 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN SUMMER Finale Ice Cream Party will be held July 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Explore Your Family Tree & Story,” will be held July 17 in the Kids’ Activity Room of Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY CONSTELLATION Craft Activity will be held July 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BABY PLAY Time will be held July 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet July 21 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä FAMILY DINOSAUR DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Adventure will be held on Fridays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.