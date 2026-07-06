Police Report - 7/7/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Paul Roger Carter, 42, Metter – Possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Yolan Wilda Laguerre, 32, McDonough – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, suspended registration.

Rashun Lamario Lea, 20, Little Rock, Ark. – Wanted person from Arkansas.

Jerry LaWayne Moffett, 60, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Daniel Scott Rogers, 59, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.

Roshon Conner Thomas, 28, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Dawntrai Chinique Williams, 32, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

K’Niah Octavia Alford, 26, Statesboro – Endangering security interest/misdemeanor.

Gerald Watson Barber, 61, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct.

Danny Brown, 73, Statesboro – Simple assault.

Hunter James Gest, 26, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Ricky Jay Houston, 66, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Joshua Blain Kelly, 38, Sylvania – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Taylor Aliyah Lloyd, 24, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Maria Antonette Mikell, 59, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Carlos Enrique Arriaza Morales, 49, Lawrenceville – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

Deanthony Munchize Cuyler, 29, Waycross – Wanted person out of Ware County Sheriff’s Office.

Falcon Marin Fortunato, 41, Summerville – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license/misdemeanor.

Jamel Maurice Porter, 33, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, suspended registration, no insurance.

Makade Edwyn Shaw, 28, Statesboro – Failure to maintain lane, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

Department of Natural Resources

Richard Alan Owens, 38, Brooklet – Operation of watercraft under influence of alcohol or drugs, two counts endangering a child while operating a vessel under the influence, operating a boat without PFD readily accessible, operate a vessel within 100’ of object.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(June 22-28)

Rural county intake — Five adult dogs; five kittens.

City of Statesboro — Seven adult dogs and one puppy; three adult cats and 10 kittens.

Adopted — None.

Rescued — None.

Reclaimed — None.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — None.

Fees collected — $710.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Thursday; one call Saturday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 29 calls Thursday; 28 calls Friday; 37 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Thursday; five calls Friday; six calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Two calls Thursday; three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department – One call Thursday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 25 calls Thursday; 42 calls Friday; 28 calls Saturday; 33 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 28 calls Thursday; 27 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Thursday; three calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Thursday; three calls Friday; four calls Saturday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one fire call and 32 medical calls Thursday; 18 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one coroner call and 23 medical calls Saturday; one air transport, one coroner call, one fire call and 28 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Thursday; two medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one air transport call and seven medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Thursday; five medical calls Friday; eight medical calls Saturday; one air transport call and seven medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 34 calls Thursday; 36 calls Friday; 32 calls Saturday; 38 calls Sunday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Thursday; one call Friday.

Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Thursday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Friday.

Language Line – One call Thursday; one call Friday.

Screven County 911 — Three calls Friday.

Tattnall County 911 — One call Friday.

Georgia Power – Two calls Sunday.

Excelsior EMC — One call Thursday.

Other agencies — Six calls Thursday; five calls Friday; five calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy