Police Report - 7/7/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Paul Roger Carter, 42, Metter – Possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.
Yolan Wilda Laguerre, 32, McDonough – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, suspended registration.
Rashun Lamario Lea, 20, Little Rock, Ark. – Wanted person from Arkansas.
Jerry LaWayne Moffett, 60, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Daniel Scott Rogers, 59, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.
Roshon Conner Thomas, 28, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.
Dawntrai Chinique Williams, 32, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Statesboro Police Department
K’Niah Octavia Alford, 26, Statesboro – Endangering security interest/misdemeanor.
Gerald Watson Barber, 61, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct.
Danny Brown, 73, Statesboro – Simple assault.
Hunter James Gest, 26, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Ricky Jay Houston, 66, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Joshua Blain Kelly, 38, Sylvania – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Taylor Aliyah Lloyd, 24, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Maria Antonette Mikell, 59, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Carlos Enrique Arriaza Morales, 49, Lawrenceville – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.
Deanthony Munchize Cuyler, 29, Waycross – Wanted person out of Ware County Sheriff’s Office.
Falcon Marin Fortunato, 41, Summerville – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license/misdemeanor.
Jamel Maurice Porter, 33, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, suspended registration, no insurance.
Makade Edwyn Shaw, 28, Statesboro – Failure to maintain lane, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
Department of Natural Resources
Richard Alan Owens, 38, Brooklet – Operation of watercraft under influence of alcohol or drugs, two counts endangering a child while operating a vessel under the influence, operating a boat without PFD readily accessible, operate a vessel within 100’ of object.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(June 22-28)
Rural county intake — Five adult dogs; five kittens.
City of Statesboro — Seven adult dogs and one puppy; three adult cats and 10 kittens.
Adopted — None.
Rescued — None.
Reclaimed — None.
Died at shelter — None.
Euthanized — None.
Fees collected — $710.
BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement Agencies
Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Thursday; one call Saturday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 29 calls Thursday; 28 calls Friday; 37 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Thursday; five calls Friday; six calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.
Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday; two calls Sunday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.
Metter Police Department — Two calls Thursday; three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.
Portal Police Department – One call Thursday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.
Statesboro Police Department — 25 calls Thursday; 42 calls Friday; 28 calls Saturday; 33 calls Sunday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department — 28 calls Thursday; 27 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.
Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.
Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Sunday.
Metter Fire Department — Two calls Thursday; three calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Thursday; three calls Friday; four calls Saturday.
Emergency Medical Services
Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one fire call and 32 medical calls Thursday; 18 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one coroner call and 23 medical calls Saturday; one air transport, one coroner call, one fire call and 28 medical calls Sunday.
Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Thursday; two medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one air transport call and seven medical calls Sunday.
Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Thursday; five medical calls Friday; eight medical calls Saturday; one air transport call and seven medical calls Sunday.
Calls to Other Agencies
911 hang-ups — 34 calls Thursday; 36 calls Friday; 32 calls Saturday; 38 calls Sunday.
Bryan County 911 — One call Thursday; one call Friday.
Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Thursday.
Effingham County 911 – One call Friday.
Language Line – One call Thursday; one call Friday.
Screven County 911 — Three calls Friday.
Tattnall County 911 — One call Friday.
Georgia Power – Two calls Sunday.
Excelsior EMC — One call Thursday.
Other agencies — Six calls Thursday; five calls Friday; five calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.
— compiled by Jim Healy