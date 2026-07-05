Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

June 1

Hibachi Express, 309 Tormenta Way Suite C3 Score: 80

Observed dishes in the hand-washing sink. Dishes must be placed in designated areas. Remove dishes. Observed food items above 41 degrees F: cucumber, boba, sushi and Yum Yum sauce. Once prepared, foods must either be held above 135 degrees F or cooled to 41 degrees F for holding. Corrected on-site; food items discarded. Observed chicken improperly cooling in container with tightly-fitting lid. Foods shall cool partially uncovered or in shallow containers. Observed pot of teriyaki sauce placed on the floor. Corrected on-site; person in charge moved pot to table. Observed bowls being used to scoop meats. All in-use utensils must have a handle and stored in an upright position to prevent contamination. Inspector: Kearra Hargrove.

Little Caesar's @ Publix, 109 Tormenta Way Score: 99

Observed the 3-compartment sink without proper concentration of sanitizer. Sanitizer in 3-compartment sink must be within 200-400 ppm concentration. Inspector: Hargrove.

Qdoba Mexican Grill, 229 Tormenta Way Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Hargrove.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 131 Tormenta Way Score: 95

Observed sticky floors in the walk-in cooler. Floor should be cleaned at a frequency to prevent residue build-up. Observed back door not self-closing. Repair door to self-close. Inspector: Hargrove.

Wayback Burgers, 249 Tormenta Way Suite B5 Score: 98

Observed single-use articles (cups) stored improperly. Single-use items must be stored with a protective sleeve to prevent contamination. Observed flour build-up on reach-in cooler for the fry station. Door handle must be cleaned at a frequency to prevent build-up. Inspector: Hargrove; observed by Adreanna Konadu.

June 2

Emmy's Bubble Tea Lounge, 1100 Brampton Avenue Unit H Score: 90

Observed pink build-up inside ice machine. Observed food items not stored six inches above floor. Observed food workers without hair restraints. Observed build-up on fry basket. Observed build-up on bottoms of reach-in coolers. Observed food debris around fryer on table and shelves under table. Observed build-up and food debris on floors in rear. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

Son's Doner Kebab, 520 Fair Road Suite 10 Score: 100

Inspector: Konadu.

Stilson Cafe, 8286 East Highway 80, Brooklet Score: 91

Observed chicken tenders under a heat lamp at 111 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge states tenders were under 2-hour reheat window and instructed staff to re-fry tenders. Inspector: Konadu.

June 3

Chili's, 435 Commerce Drive Score: 84

Observed heavy pink organic matter build-up on ice machine baffle. Corrected on-site; ice machine baffle was cleaned and sanitized. Food contact surfaces shall be clean to sight and touch. Observed temperature-controlled foods – burgers and tomatoes – cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site. Cold-hold foods at 41 degrees F or below. Observed damaged floor tile in kitchen area. Observed employee jacket on kitchen shelf. Corrected on-site; jacket was moved to an appropriate area. Inspector: Konadu.

Loc's Chicken & Waffles, 480 Northside Drive Score: 97

Observed freshly-prepped pork chops placed in a reach-in drawer to cool. Foods must cool to 41 degrees F before placing out front to cold-hold. Inspector: Konadu.

McAlister's Deli Of Statesboro, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite A Score: 97

Observed chicken salad put into service before being properly cooled. Chicken salad must be cooled to 41 degrees F or below before being served. Inspector: Hargrove; observed by Aaron Jump.

Top's China Express, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite B Score: 96

Observed wiping cloths on counter. Store cloths in sanitizer between uses. Observed no hand-washing sign in restroom. Inspector: Hargrove; observed by Jump.

June 4

Bruster's Ice Cream, 995 Lovett Road Score: 90

Observed food handler making waffle cones with her bare hands. When prepping ready-to-eat foods, employees must have on gloves. Observed soda nozzles soaking in sanitizing solution from previous shift. Soda nozzles must be removed from sanitizing solution after being cleaned. Clean nozzles manually to sight. Inspector: Hargrove.

Bulloch County Correctional Institution, 17257 Highway 301 North Score: 96

Observed eggs improperly cooling in a closed container with an internal temp of 72 degrees F. Went over proper cooling procedures with person in charge. Inspector: Hargrove.

Chick-fil-A of Statesboro, 352 East Northside Drive Score: 100

Inspector: Hargrove.

Longhorn of Statesboro, 296 Northside Drive East Score: 88

Observed hand-washing sink with no paper towels. Re-stock paper towels. Observed multiple food items stored uncovered on counters. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed reach-in cooler ambient temperature above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; item in reach-in cooler removed. Do not use unit until it is cold-holding below 41 degrees F. Observed debris and foods built-up on and around equipment throughout facility. Clean frequently to avoid excessive build-up. Observed ceiling in walk-in cooler leaking. Repair. Observed debris on floors and walls. Inspector: Hargrove.

June 5

Chick-fil-A, GSU Union, P.O. Box 8138 Score: 100

Inspector: Jump.

Domino's, 1550 Chandler Road Unit F Score: 99

Observed excessive water accumulation on walk-in cooler floor. Service cooler and clean often enough to prevent accumulations. Inspector: Jump.

June 9

Chattanooga Subway #18965, 12399 South U.S. Highway 301 Score: 90

Observed beef and two types of chicken with internal temperatures of 61 degrees F, 54 degrees F and 62 degrees F, respectively. Potentially-hazardous foods must be held at or below 41 degrees F until service. Thawing must be either done under refrigeration or fully submerged in cool running water. The internal temperature during thawing shall exceed 41 degrees F. Additionally, food must be properly cooled after portioning. Do not pull multiple items out at the same time. Instead, finish with one item, return it to the cooler, then work with the next item. Corrected on-site; out-of-temp foods discarded and waste recorded. Lighting inadequate in walk-in coolers. Needs to be 10 foot candles, measured 30 inches above floor. Also, no items should be stored in front of light. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

Comfort Inn & Suites, 17870 Highway 67 Score: 97

Observed freezer without internal thermometer. Inspector: Thomas.

The Daily Grind, 124 Savannah Avenue Suite 1E Score: 94

Observed chicken salad in refrigerator not labeled with prep date. Anything that is prepped in-house must be dated if kept more than 24 hours. Observed reach-in cooler with an ambient temp of 48 degrees F. Observed debris on equipment and inside coolers and microwave. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Inspector: Hargrove; observed by Adreanna Konadu.

Hampton Inn Statesboro, 350 Brampton Avenue Score: 99

Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in cooler/freezer. Inspector: Thomas.

Marriot Springhill Suites, 105 Springhill Drive Score: 99

Observed build-up on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Inspector: Thomas.

Southern Manor Retirement Inn, 1532 Fair Road Score: 84

Observed plumbing originally from removed dishwasher being drained into hand-washing sink. Drain leaking pipe to air gap; hand-washing sink is for hand washing only. Plumbing must be capped off to prevent leaking or dishwasher replaced. Observed ham with an internal temp above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded ham. Observed dishes in prep sink. Dishes must be removed and placed in designated area. Inspector: Hargrove; observed by Konadu.

-- compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward