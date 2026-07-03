Statesboro Police looking for 17-year-old suspect in St. Charles Place Apartments shots fired investigation

Statesboro Police are searching for a 17-year-old in the wake of a shots-fired incident Thursday night.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, who is serving as interim chief following Wednesday’s retirement of Mike Broadhead, SPD officers were dispatched to St. Charles Place Apartments on Lanier Drive at 7:54 p.m. Thursday for a call of shots fired at that location.

“Upon their arrival, officers located no injured persons but did observe property damage caused by gunfire,” Akins wrote in the release.

Detectives responded to process the scene and conduct the criminal investigation. Akins said SPD officers were assisted on scene by deputies with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and officers of the Georgia Southern University Police Department.

Detectives then issued warrants Levi River Williams, 17, on charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. He is currently being sought by law enforcement.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the location of Williams should contact Senior Detective Dustin Cross at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip at https://statesboropd.com/ using the “Submit a Tip” link.