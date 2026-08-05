Country Club Road now fully open

A section of Country Club Road washed out by a series of storms and closed since May 12, 2025, reopened Monday — a month ahead of schedule.

The news, announced by Bulloch County officials, was welcomed by hundreds of drivers who were forced each week for more than 14 months to take a detour around the damaged area of Country Club Road. The work was initially forecast to be complete and the road reopened after Labor Day, Sept. 7.

According to engineers' assessments, three successive heavy rainfall events — Tropical Storm Debby in August 2024, an unnamed storm in November 2024 and ultimately a heavy spring shower in 2025 — caused the cumulative damage that prompted the closure of the segment in May 2025.

Workers repairing the culvert system under a section of Country Club Road are shown building the culvert and repairing the road May 26. The road reopened Monday, a month ahead of a projected opening around Labor Day in September. (Photo courtesy BULLOCH COUNTY GOVERNMENT)

The surface and subsurface and the old drainage structures of an approximately 500-foot stretch of Country Club Road were washed out by the series of storms.

In April, the county awarded Reeves Construction a $643,000 contract to make the repairs and work began May 1. Reeves' workers and sub-contractors built a double-barrel, reinforced concrete box-culvert. Each of the two passages for stormwater have a 5-by-5-feet cross section.

The new culvert will carry overflow from the Hood Pond spillway, which is on the north or upstream side of the road, onward to the downstream side on Watering Hole Branch.

In addition to the culvert replacement and roadway repair, the project included the addition of guard rails and signs.

The repaved section of Country Club Road that was washed out in May 2025 is shown here. The guard rails are new, too. (Photo courtesy BULLOCH COUNTY GOVERNMENT)

The repair project qualified for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster mitigation funding and also Georgia EMA funding. According to county officials, Bulloch County's share of the $915,000 total project cost will be $158,000, which the county will use Transportation-Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenue, or T-SPLOST, to pay for.