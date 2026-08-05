Statesboro Jaycees 'pirates' stage downtown mutiny for a cause

The Statesboro Jaycees held a unique fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 1, all for the benefit of The Teal House. "Pirates of the Boro: Mutiny on Main Street" charted a course through downtown Statesboro beginning at 5 p.m. The evening began at Boro the Hatchet Axe Throwing before continuing to Tandoor & Tap and Eagle Creek Brewing Company, with a final stop at Pour House Pub. Members of the civic club and others who participated in the event dressed in pirate garb and period costumes. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to The Teal House, which serves as the Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault Center for Bulloch, Jenkins, Screven and Effingham counties. To donate directly, go to thetealhouse.org.