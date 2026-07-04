Rep. Rick Allen - America at 250: A nation forged in liberty

When we think about the 4th of July, we often think about barbeques, parties, fireworks and large celebrations with family and friends. For many, it's easy to breeze through the day without pausing to recognize its importance and meaning.

Also known as Independence Day, the significance is echoed in its very name. It is far more than a holiday; far more than an opportunity to fire up the grill. It is a symbolic reminder of how far we've come as a nation. But this year, we also commemorate a generational milestone, our nation's 250th Birthday — providing all Americans a unique opportunity to reflect on our remarkable journey that began in 1776.

Two and a half centuries ago, a group of courageous patriots gathered in Philadelphia and declared the birth of a new nation. By issuing the Declaration of Independence, adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, the 13 American colonies severed their political connections to Great Britain — establishing an independent nation founded on the revolutionary principles of liberty, the rule of law, limited government and the belief that all people are created equal.

From the leadership of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and Benjamin Franklin to the sacrifices of Abraham Lincoln during our nation's greatest internal struggle, America has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to overcome immeasurable challenges and emerge stronger. Over the centuries, we have expanded freedom, strengthened democracy and continually worked to form a more perfect Union.

But our nation's progress has not only been made possible by the great statesmen who drafted documents like the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights, but by generations of selfless Americans who answered the call to serve. Patriots in uniform have defended our freedoms from the battlefields of the Revolutionary War to the beaches of Normandy, the mountains of Afghanistan and countless places in between. The service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces have preserved the liberties that generations of Americans continue to enjoy today.

Whether one views America's history through the lens of military triumphs, economic achievement, scientific innovation, or civic progress, the lesson remains the same: our nation has continually excelled because Americans have been willing to serve a cause greater than themselves.

The 250th anniversary of the United States is not just a birthday celebration. It is a reminder of our responsibility as citizens. The freedoms secured by our Founders, defended by generations of servicemembers, and strengthened by hardworking Americans are not guaranteed. Each generation must protect and preserve them for the next.

As a father of four and grandfather to 14, this has long been my goal as I continue to serve you in Congress — the greatest honor of my life. Each day presents unique opportunities and unexpected headwinds. Disagreements are common. Patience is tested. Spirited debate is routine. However, the often-partisan nature of Washington, D.C. led me to Chair the Congressional Prayer Caucus. This bipartisan Member Organization consists of Democrats and Republicans who believe in the power of prayer and our fundamental First Amendment right — established by our Founding Fathers who prayed fervently for our nation.

We collect, exchange, and disseminate information about prayer as an enduring feature of American life.

Scripture tells us, 'Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.' Throughout our storied history, the recognition of the Lord's divine wisdom and guidance is evident. Dating back to the 1860's, at the start of every new Congress, each member takes the official Oath of Office, concluding with, 'So help me God.'

During the 1949-1950 House Chamber remodeling, the full face of Moses was added above the entry into the House Chamber as the only front-facing marble relief portrait. The phrase 'one Nation under God' was added to the Pledge of Allegiance by Congress and President Eisenhower in 1954 during the Cold War. The phrase 'In God We Trust' — the official motto of the United States and printed on U.S. currency — is prominently displayed above the Speaker's rostrum and dais in the House chamber, where it was carved into the wall in December 1962.

History has shown us that prayer and faith have undoubtedly played a vital role in uniting us as people and strengthening the fabric of our society. Together, we have a moral obligation to uphold and strengthen it for future generations — as leaders throughout our 250-year history have done.

As Americans, we should celebrate how far we have come while renewing our commitment to the ideals that have guided America for 250 years: freedom, faith, truth, opportunity, courage, and service. The story of America — our story — has never been easy, it has always been extraordinary and it is still being written.

Congressman Rick W. Allen represents Bulloch County and Georgia's 12th District in the United States House of Representatives.