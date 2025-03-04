The City of Statesboro is now accepting applications for its fifth annual Statesboro Youth summer program. The city’s five-week pre-professional program aims to inspire local high school students to become engaged, lifelong learners in their community, according to a release from the city of Statesboro. The program is set to begin on May 27 and applications to join the program are due by March 24.
City’s Youth Connect accepting applications for 2025
Annual summer program now in fifth year
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter