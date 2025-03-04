By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
City’s Youth Connect accepting applications for 2025
Annual summer program now in fifth year
Statesboro Youth Connect
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar, center of top row, stands with the 31-member class of the 2024 Youth Connect program. (Photo courtesy City of Statesboro)
The City of Statesboro is now accepting applications for its fifth annual Statesboro Youth summer program. The city’s five-week pre-professional program aims to inspire local high school students to become engaged, lifelong learners in their community, according to a release from the city of Statesboro. The program is set to begin on May 27 and applications to join the program are due by March 24.
