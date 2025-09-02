City looking for KSBB Advisory Board, Planning Commission members

The City of Statesboro is accepting applications for appointments to its Planning Commission and Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful (KSBB) Advisory Board.

The deadline to apply to be considered for an appointment to either group is Friday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m., according to a release from the city.

Completed applications should be submitted to the City Clerk in person at City Hall in Statesboro or by email to leah.harden@statesboroga.gov. Applications for each of the open positions may be found at www.statesboroga.gov/boards-commissions.





Planning Commission

Established in 1977, the Statesboro Planning Commission consists of seven members, appointed by Statesboro’s mayor and City Council.

The commission is vested with the duties to hear and make recommendations to the mayor and City Council on matters regarding zoning ordinances, promote the planning of the city of Statesboro with the preparation of a Master Plan, prepare and recommend regulations for subdivisions and administer those regulations, and prepare and recommend a plat for the official map of the city displaying the location of existing and proposed boundaries.

The Planning Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers inside City Hall.





Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful Advisory Board

The Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful Advisory Board was established in October 2016 and consists of six members appointed by the Statesboro mayor and City Council.

The KSBB Advisory Board has the authority to prepare studies and reports to inform the governing body, city officials and city staff on policy matters related to implementing the goals of the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation within the corporate limits of the city of Statesboro. The board also works to facilitate awareness and support of the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation’s mission in the community.

The board meets every third Monday of each month at noon inside the Council Chambers at City Hall.