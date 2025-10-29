Celebrating 2025's Best of the Boro Award winners

The Statesboro Herald's Best of the Boro Awards celebration was held at the Foxhall event center Tuesday evening, Oct. 28. About 100 businesses, ranging from FEMAC Security Solutions to The Lodge at Bethany, and individuals, ranging from dental hygienist Karneisha Perry to real estate agent Tonya Taylor, were honored at the gala, where more than 350 people were in attendance. Overall, 251 Best of the Boro winners were selected for 2025, and 95,876 votes were cast.