Campers rock out at Pladd Dot Music's Camp Rock U
071625_ROCK_U_05.jpg
Samson Beasley, 12, center right, follows the lead of instructor Jack Blackmon as they keep the beat during Pladd Dot Music's Camp Rock U on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)
This week, Pladd Dot Music is hosting its Camp Rock U, a week-long camp for kids ages 8-12 that gives participants an entry into the world of music. Campers dapple with ukuleles, keyboards, guitars and percussion instruments and receive lessons in vocals and stage presence. There is still room for more campers in the final session of the summer beginning on July 28. Parents can sign their children up at www.pladdmusic.com/camp/.
