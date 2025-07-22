Campers rock out at Pladd Dot Music's Camp Rock U

This week, Pladd Dot Music is hosting its Camp Rock U, a week-long camp for kids ages 8-12 that gives participants an entry into the world of music. Campers dapple with ukuleles, keyboards, guitars and percussion instruments and receive lessons in vocals and stage presence. There is still room for more campers in the final session of the summer beginning on July 28. Parents can sign their children up at www.pladdmusic.com/camp/.