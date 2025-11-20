Calendar1120 2025

Today

ä “ME” FIRST Fall Tutoring Session ends Thursday. Program will resume the second semester of the 2025–2026 school year. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä PARENTING CONVERSATIONS Class will be offered Thursday, 4–6 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM: Family Tree Craft will be held Thursday, 4:30–5:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS vs. Adults Trivia will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Youth Club will meet Saturday, noon–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Nov. 24 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä PROGRAM, “Bulloch and the Revolution,” will be held Nov. 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Nov. 27–29 in observe of the Thanksgiving holiday.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Dec. 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West. Please note time change. Bring your favorite holiday dish to share during the potluck luncheon. Program: “Developments in the Georgia Department of Transportation,” will be presented by Ann Purcell, Georgia legislator.

Ongoing Events

ä BABY TIME will be held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRIBBAGE CLUB meets every Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. Please note: the Club will not meet Sept. 5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.