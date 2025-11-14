Calendar1115 2025

Today

ä CAREER FAIR will be held Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Hosted by Restoring The Breach.

ä TECH HELP will be offered Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POKÉMON GO Activity will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3:30 p.m. For all ages. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your own devices. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Nov. 17 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä FAMILY CRAFT Activity, “Paint Your Own Constellation,” will be held Nov. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.’ ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Nov. 18 at 8:30 a.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä FRIENDSGIVING POTLUCK will be held Nov. 18 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Nov. 18 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä FINANCIAL LITERACY Class: Insurance Basics will be offered Nov. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MILL CREEK Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet Nov. 18 at Ole Times Country Buffett, Northside Drive East. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Program, “The Battle at Yorktown,” will be presented by Mike Lisenby at 6:30 p.m.

ä PIANO CONCERT featuring Dr. Benjamin Warsaw, associate professor at Georgia Southern University, Armstrong campus, will be held Nov. 18 at Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of Country Club Road and the bypass, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Free admission.

ä FIRE SAFETY Class will be offered by Statesboro Fire Department Nov. 19 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä STATESBORO-BULLOCH County Library Board Meeting will be held Nov. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call at (912) 764-1341.

ä “ME” FIRST Fall Tutoring Session ends Nov. 20. Program will resume the second semester of the 2025–2026 school year. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Nov. 20 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä PARENTING CONVERSATIONS Class will be offered Nov. 20, 4–6 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PARENTING CONVERSATIONS Class will be offered Nov. 20, 4–6 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM: Family Tree Craft will be held Nov. 20, 4:30–5:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Nov. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS vs. Adults Trivia will be held Nov. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Youth Club will meet Nov. 22, noon–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Nov. 24 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä PROGRAM, “Bulloch and the Revolution,” will be held Nov. 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Nov. 27–29 in observe of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Ongoing Events

ä BABY TIME will be held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRIBBAGE CLUB meets every Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. Please note: the Club will not meet Sept. 5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.