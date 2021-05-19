Calendar0520 2021

Today

ä TEEN CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session Meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road. Date change due to Graduation on May 27.

ä COMMUNITY YARD Sale will be held Thursday–Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 515 Denmark Street. Sponsored by the Adult Day Program of Pineland Mental Health in Bulloch County. All proceeds will benefit the Adult Day Program and the mental health services it provides.

ä BUY A Leaf Fundraising Event is being held at Statesboro Regional Library. Cost of leaves are as follows: green, $1; orange, $5; red, $10; yellow, $20; and blue/purple, $100 or more. Donations will purchase a vehicle for library outreach and book distribution. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä BINGO will be held Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be observed.

Upcoming Events

ä KIDS’ STEM Take-out Kits will be available for pickup May 24 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11.

ä TODDLER TIME Care Packages will be available for pickup May 26 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä TODDLER STORYTIME will be held May 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be practiced.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.