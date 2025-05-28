Bulloch Sheriff's Office, GBI investigating unknown incident in Brooklet; see video at the scene

At about 9:50 p.m., a call went out over the Bulloch County 911 Emergency Band about a 9-year-old girl being unresponsive in a vehicle in Brooklet Park. According to reports, the Brooklet PD requested the GBI assist in a death investigation in connection with the incident at the park.

All law enforcement vehicles had left the park by midnight and an unidentified GBI agent at the scene said no statement about the incident would be released until Wednesday morning.

The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office posted the following statement at about 9:55 p.m. on their Facebook Page:

"The Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Brooklet Police Department with an investigation in the City of Brooklet. Sheriff Brown wants to advise citizens that there is no danger to the public and the investigation will be ongoing into the night."

A reporter with the Statesboro Herald at the scene reported there were multiple law enforcement vehicles, including BCSO, GBI and Brooklet PD, at the park and the park was taped off with "Police Line" tape.

The Herald will post any further information as it becomes available.