Bulloch County teens elected as state and region leaders

Two Bulloch County students were elected recently to serve as state and region officers for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s (FCCLA) Georgia chapter.

Kamryn Williams and Eden Chavers are members of their respective high schools' FCCLA chapters, a national career technical student organization that now boasts 250,000 members nationwide and more than 24,000 members in Georgia.

Kamryn Williams



Williams is a tenth-grader at Southeast Bulloch High. She has been elected to serve as a state officer, vice president of Membership, for Georgia FCCLA.

Chavers, a twelfth-grader at Statesboro High, will serve as a Region 9 officer for Georgia FCCLA.

Both are students in Bulloch County Schools’ Early Childhood Education career pathway. FCCLA is a student technical organization that is connected to the pathway and provides leadership, networking, skills building opportunities and competitions.

FCCLA is one of six student technical organizations within the school district’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education program. Their faculty advisors are Charity Masters at SEB and Rosanna Ward, Jackie Merrill and Callie Lauder of Statesboro High.