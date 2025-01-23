Bulloch County schools, BA to remain closed Friday

Bulloch Schools

Bulloch County Schools will remain closed on Friday, as road conditions remain uncertain and may not be safe for bus travel or student drivers, the school district announced in an email Thursday.

“Keeping schools closed on Friday will keep everyone safe and allow conditions to improve over the weekend," Superintendent Charles Wilson said in the release. "I am not comfortable with the risks involved or the issues it may likely cause for everyone if schools reopened.”

The school district plans to return to normal operations on Monday. No decision has been made yet regarding any potential make-up days, but April 7-8 were designated and communicated as possible make-up days with the 2024/2025 calendar and could be activated, if needed.

Georgia Southern University

Georgia Southern University will continue remote classes for all campuses on Friday, the university announced in an email Thursday. Classes will resume normal instruction on Saturday.

More information is available online at GeorgiaSouthern.edu/alert.

Bulloch Academy

Bulloch Academy will remain closed Friday, the school announced in an email Thursday afternoon. All after-school activities, including daycare are canceled.

“There is a significant risk of black ice forming overnight, and any thawing that occurs today is highly likely to refreeze, creating hazardous conditions on the roads,” the school wrote in the email.

According to the email, students in grades 6-12 will have virtual assignments through Google Classroom at their teacher's discretion.

Ogeechee Technical College

The OTC campus will remain closed until Monday.

Bulloch County Government

Bulloch County offices, including Magistrate Court, will reopen Friday at 10 a.m., Communications Director Dal Cannady wrote in an email Thursday afternoon.

Also, Judge Michael Muldrew ordered the closing of Superior Court and State Court on Friday. Additionally, the Clerk of Court’s office and Probate Court will be closed to the public.