The Altrusa Club of Statesboro and Pittman Park United Methodist Church held their annual Rummage Sale Saturday morning inside the church’s Fellowship Hall.

The sale featured loads of deals on books, art, furniture, tools and household items and lots of other great bargains that helped charity efforts by the church and Altrusa.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit Pittman Park UMC Bulloch County Missions and Altrusa of Statesboro’s Children’s Literacy Program.

Bulloch County resident Janet Sapp checks out what’s for sale at the Rummage Sale. - photo by Jason Martin



Nancy Edwards, in blue shirt, and Carla Reed from Stillmore check out Christmas and holiday items for sale at the Rummage Sale. - photo by Jason Martin



Michelle Reaves, center in pink shirt, is looking for a very particular purse among a large selection. - photo by Jason Martin