Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal lady Panthers are 10-2 overall and 8-2 in region play, in second place.

The Panthers are looking to make another run in the state playoffs. One player who has helped pace the Panthers this year is senior midfielder Maggie Brannen who has already scored 17 goals and has 14 assists this year.

“As a captain, I see my role as being both a motivator and a leader,” Brannen said. “I want to make sure everyone stays focused and encouraged. My job is also to help keep the team's energy high.

“I would say that the strengths of the team this year are a good combination of skill and teamwork. We’ve been able to build strong connections on and off the field. I'm really proud of how far we’ve come as a team, and I’m excited for what is ahead of us."

“Maggie has been a consistently good leader on and off the soccer field and has been team captain for three years,” said coach Deena Scarborough. “She has grown in skill and confidence and we are thrilled that she will continue playing the game she loves at Georgia Military College next year.

“I'm so proud of Maggie and I am thankful for the soccer legacy she leaves at Portal.”